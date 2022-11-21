Thailand’s economy maintains growth momentum, GDP expands 4.5% in Q3

“The Thai economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2021 until the third quarter this year,” Danucha said.

“Almost all indicators increased, including consumption and spending by the private sector, exports, and investments as well as tourism that expanded after the country fully reopened.”

The growth of GDP in the third quarter prompted the NESDC to revise up its GDP forecast for the 2022 from 2.7-3.2% to at least 3.2%, Danucha said.