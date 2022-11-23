Govt revenue for fiscal year is THB151 bn higher than projected

Ratchada Thanadirek said the revenue for the fiscal year, which ended on September 30, was projected at 2.4 trillion baht but government agencies collected and handed over a total of 2.55 trillion baht to the Finance Ministry.

Ratchada said government agencies managed to collect higher than projected revenue because of increased tax collection from the sale of goods and services, while state enterprises also generated more income.

She said the agencies projected they would borrow about 700 billion during the fiscal year but the actual amount stood at 652.5 billion.