Trade group sees 4% economic growth in Thailand next year

Sanan Angubolkul, chair of TCC and Board of Trade, said on Saturday that Thailand should attract some 600 billion baht in foreign investment, in addition to the more than 10 billion baht already spent in the country when leaders from 21 nations under the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation convened from November 14-19.

Sanan said a GDP growth of between 3.5% and 4% can be expected next year, as per estimates from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

For instance, he said more than 200 billion baht will be invested in the high-speed railway link between Thailand, Laos and China, as well as the Saudi Arabian project to build crude oil warehouses in the country.