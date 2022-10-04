Thai economy to expand at least 3% for next 2 years but election a potential disruptor: Fetco

Thai growth will come from a recovery in tourism and foreign direct investment after the Covid-19 pandemic, Fetco chairman Kobsak Pootrakool predicted. The World Bank forecasts Thai growth of 3.1 per cent in 2022 and 4.1 per cent in 2023.

Kobsak, who is also executive vice president of Bangkok Bank, said this year’s repeated raising of policy rate by the US Federal Reserve to combat inflation is creating a global recession that could last until next year. He said this recession, the fifth in the past 50 years, would cause mass layoffs by US and European corporations as well as liquidity problems in emerging markets, which would need International Monetary Fund assistance.

“As for Thailand, exports in 2023 will not expand sharply like in the past one or two years as most of our trade partners will still be suffering from the economic downturn,” he said. “However, rising tourism and foreign direct investment will help Thailand’s economic expansion surpass 3 per cent this year and next year.”