Budget Bureau, development council support financial transaction tax

The public release of the reports supporting the financial transaction tax followed renewed criticism from the private sector that the tax was poorly timed.

A tussle between the private and public sectors erupted after the Cabinet on Tuesday gave the green light for the Finance Ministry to start collecting a financial transaction tax on trades on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). Trading on the SET has been tax exempt for 30 years.

The Cabinet’s decision, which stipulates that SET investors must pay a tax equivalent to 0.1% of share sales, will take effect 90 days after the draft royal decree issued under the revenue code is announced – likely sometime in the second quarter of next year. However, during the first year, the tax will be only 0.055% of share sales.