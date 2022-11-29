Government gives the go-ahead for tax on share sales in stock exchange

The move proposed by the Finance Ministry is expected to enable the government to generate 10 billion to 20 billion baht per year.

SET investors have to pay 0.1% of share sales before expense deduction.

However, investors will have to pay only 0.055% of share sales after including local tax during the first year once the draft royal decree issued under the revenue code comes into effect.

More details about financial transaction tax will be revealed later, the government said.