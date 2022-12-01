Bangkok’s two international airports set for major expansions, minister confirms

The minister made the comment while speaking to reporters after chairing the AOT Sister Airport CEO Forum 2022, where attendees discussed the improving outlook for the aviation industry globally and in Thailand.

In October alone, about 3 million passengers used Thai airports, compared to an average of about 1.22 million per month from January to September, Saksayam said.

He said his ministry had reminded AOT Plc – which operates six airports – to prepare for the full recovery of air traffic to pre-Covid levels in 2024.

AOT will hold a tender next year for the construction of a new, 10 billion baht passenger terminal on the east side of Suvarnabhumi airport, Saksayam said.