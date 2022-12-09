Thai exporters get ready for Europe's control on carbon-emission imports

Under CBAM, a carbon tariff will be placed on carbon-intensive goods like cement and energy imported by EU countries. It is likely to take effect in 2026 with reporting starting next year.

A discussion between the European Commission, the European Parliament and the EU Council for the final phase of the measure is still pending, DTN director-general Auramon Supthaweethum said on Friday.

She said there were still some disagreements between the three parties, especially in terms of adding hydrogen, chemicals and plastics to CBAM products, the extension of the transition period and the revocation of free allowance for products costing less than 150 euros (about 5,500 baht).

However, she expects the differences to be ironed out and details finalised by December 15.

The transition to carbon-free imports is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2023, when importers will have to start submitting reports on carbon emissions “embedded” in their imports. These “embedded” emissions refer to the carbon emitted directly or indirectly during the production process.