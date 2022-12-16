Foreign investment jumps 74% to THB112 billion, with largest share from Japan
Thailand saw foreign investment worth over 112 billion baht in the first 11 months this year, up 74% from the same period last year, Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said on Friday.
He said the biggest investor was Japan, with 39 billion baht from 137 entities. Japan also accounted for 26% of the total 530 foreign investors registered between January and November.
China was the second-largest foreign investor at 22.6 billion baht – despite having the fewest number of investors among the top five countries/territories with 25 (5%).
Singapore ranked third with 11.9 billion baht from 85 investors, said Sinit, citing data from the Department of Business Development.
Hong Kong was fourth with 8.4 billion baht from 38 investors while the US was fifth with 3.3 billion baht from 70 investors.
Foreign investment projects in the first 11 months are expected to create 5,008 new jobs in Thailand, Sinit said.
The number of investors rose from 500 last year to 530 this year – a 6% increase.
Most of the foreign investment was in projects related to infrastructure development and supporting industries, according to the deputy commerce minister. They included subcontractors for an electricity plant for U-Tapao Airport, upgrading Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, design and development of electric vehicle charging stations, international goods distribution centres, and software and digital data services.