Foreign investment jumps 74% to THB112 billion, with largest share from Japan

He said the biggest investor was Japan, with 39 billion baht from 137 entities. Japan also accounted for 26% of the total 530 foreign investors registered between January and November.

China was the second-largest foreign investor at 22.6 billion baht – despite having the fewest number of investors among the top five countries/territories with 25 (5%).

Singapore ranked third with 11.9 billion baht from 85 investors, said Sinit, citing data from the Department of Business Development.

