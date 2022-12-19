Food delivery businesses face slump in demand next year: KResearch

A KResearch Centre study, released on Monday, said that the food delivery business in Thailand next year would be valued at around 81 billion to 86 billion baht next year, a contraction of 0.8% to 6.5% compared to the value this year.

The centre said the value would still be much higher than before the Covid pandemic.

KResearch said its study from early this year until now had found that about 37 per cent of its survey group had reduced the frequency of food delivery service since the improvement in the Covid-19 situation and as people have started returning to work.