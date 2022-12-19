NBTC urged to create national platform to help digital TV operators compete with OTT service

Tero Entertainment's deputy managing director, Choakchai Eaimrittikrai, said the emergence of OTT streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Line TV, has forced digital TV operators to become content providers.

He added that digital TV operators' revenue from advertising had halved from 60 billion baht to 30 billion baht due to disruption caused by OTT streaming.

“Digital TV operators have been forced to pay more attention to changes in consumers’ demands, such as broadcasting content on digital TV, Facebook and TikTok at the same time,” he said.

He asked the NBTC to create a national TV channel that would enable Thai content providers to broadcast content both locally and internationally.

He added that content on the national TV channel should include food, music, travel and sports, which could help promote Thailand's soft power.

“Content providers simply make content to be broadcast on the national TV channel and add the subtitles,” he said, adding that it is weird that no Thai content is broadcast overseas.

He said that it is the NBTC’s duty to promote Thai content internationally to further strengthen Thailand’s digital TV industry.

He added that Tero Entertainment is currently in talks with a global sports media platform, Group One Holdings, on broadcasting One Lumpinee Muay Thai matches in 179 countries worldwide.

One 31’s chief operating officer, Deaw Woratangtragool, said there were still opportunities for Thailand’s digital TV industry to become content providers amid the streaming disruption.

"Amid the digital transition, many digital TV operators have already adjusted themselves to become content providers," he said.

Echoing Choakchai's idea, he said a national TV channel would benefit Thailand both locally and internationally.

The three panellists also agreed that digital TV was still effective despite changes in the media ecosystem.

However, they pointed out that outdated laws and regulations, as well as a lack of infrastructure and NBTC’s support, posed challenges to Thailand’s digital TV industry.

“Digital TV is still effective, but content providers must pay more attention to consumers’ needs,” the panellists said.

Related stories: