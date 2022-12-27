Thai tourism industry waits expectantly as China scraps travel restrictions

Council chairman Punlop Sae-Jew, however, said it was neccessary to monitor China's reopening as there could be a change in the future.

He expects Chinese businessmen to visit Thailand in the first quarter of next year. Chinese tourists are expected to visit Thailand from the second quarter onwards, he added.

"In my opinion, the Chinese government would keep its citizens in the country during the Chinese New Year festival in a bid to stimulate their own economy before allowing them to travel abroad," he said.

"Chinese tourists would not be able to travel overseas immediately as their passport may already have expired."

Punlop confirmed that hotel operators in Chiang Mai are ready to welcome tourists. However, he said operators of some businesses are accelerating recruitment of employees, such as masseurs and bus drivers.