Ex-deputy minister slams Prayut government over failure to tackle rising household debt

Narumon Pinyosinwat, who served in the second Cabinet of Prayut, said in her Facebook post that the government was only focused on debt moratorium measures and was providing new loans without a clear strategy to solve the problem.

As a result, she expects many families to remain trapped in their debt burden.

Narumon said the government should set a target for household debt at not more than 80% of gross domestic product (GDP) because a higher ratio of household debt would lead to a sluggish economy in the long term.