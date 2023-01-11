Banpu NEXT continues to provide solar power to electricity-deprived schools

The company also provided satellite dishes and TV sets to enable their access to distance learning media, plus many other learning materials and necessities. Of these, Banpu NEXT installed solar power systems complete with storage batteries for 37 Mae Fah Luang HACLCs in 2017 and 2018; 15 schools within the precinct of Mobile Development Unit 36 under the 3rd Regional Development Office, Armed Forces Development Command in Mae Hong Son in 2019; and 15 schools in Kanchanaburi in 2021.

Most recently, it continued with the installation of five schools in Tak Province's Tha Song Yang District and also took its employees there to, together with highland teaching volunteers, hold nature and solar energy learning activities for children of Ban Po Por Kee HACLC.

Focusing on giving the children a hands-on experience and promoting their creativity, a natural tie-dry fabric and paper mask-making workshop let them use natural materials to make a mask in their individual styles. Other activities include home-grown vegetable planting, educational solar power storytelling, charity lunch, and gift giveaway to the children.

Uthairath Sangprachan, Director of Tha Song Yang District Office of the Non-Formal and Informal Education (NFE), commented, "Ban Po Por Kee HACLC is located in a backcountry area. The kids who come to class here are from a Thai highlander community. They normally use their own dialect and cannot speak Thai, resulting in difficulty both in general communication and education. We appreciate the support of Banpu NEXT for lighting up this learning centre with solar power and provisioning TV sets and learning media. They will build an infinite learning opportunity, giving our kids more fun learning from quality audiovisual media that will help them practice speaking Thai with faster results. People in the community can also come here to watch news and entertainment. I believe that the 'light' and these media will give the children and the community a better quality of life."

Thanawit Wiengkawee, a grade-6 student at Ban Po Por Kee HACLC, shared his joy that the learning centre would have the power supply for learning and other activities: "I will be able to watch news and movies. I will be able to sing and fully practice my Thai language. Moreover, people from Banpu NEXT also taught us how to use and take care of solar power systems to ensure that we will have electric power to use for a long, long time."

"There are still so many schools out there in remote areas that have no access to electricity. Therefore, Banpu NEXT will keep this project running because electricity is a basic need for education and a decent quality of life. We hope to help the children grow into competent adults and use their knowledge for future development of themselves, their communities, and the nation," Sinon concluded.