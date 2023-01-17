1,500 jobs up for grabs for Thais on three US cruise ships

Suchart said CTI Group Worldwide Services Inc has 1,500 job vacancies in 37 positions for Thais who are at least 21 years old.

The vacant posts include chefs, waiters and waitresses, beverage staff, electricians, maids and garbage collectors.

Suchart said successful applicants would work on one of three cruise ships for six to nine consecutive months and would be paid between 19,618 to 87,176 baht per month, plus tips. They also will get free accommodation and food.