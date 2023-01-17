1,500 jobs up for grabs for Thais on three US cruise ships
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin on Tuesday urged Thais who can communicate in English to apply for 1,500 jobs available on three US cruise ships, which could pay up to around 87,000 baht a month.
Suchart said CTI Group Worldwide Services Inc has 1,500 job vacancies in 37 positions for Thais who are at least 21 years old.
The vacant posts include chefs, waiters and waitresses, beverage staff, electricians, maids and garbage collectors.
Suchart said successful applicants would work on one of three cruise ships for six to nine consecutive months and would be paid between 19,618 to 87,176 baht per month, plus tips. They also will get free accommodation and food.
Applications can be submitted from January 18 to February 16, the minister added.
“Thai workers are naturally pleasant-mannered and polite and have a smiling face at all times, so they are in high demand by foreign employers,” Suchart said.
“Working abroad will widen your vision and provide you working experience while helping earn foreign currency for the country,” he said.
Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Employment Department, said the CTI Seafarer Recruitment (Thailand) Co Ltd has submitted an agreement for recruiting services and a letter from CTI Group to the department, stating the need for 1,500 staff.
Pairoj said applicants must have at least six months of experience in the positions they apply for and must have good command over English.