Thai vehicle exports in December highest in 45 months

Surapong Paisitpatnapong, FTI deputy chairman, said on Tuesday that the export of fully assembled units in December rose 10.17% from the same month in 2021.

During 2021, Thailand exported 1,000,256 completely built unit (CBU) vehicles, marking a 4.28% increase from the previous year, Surapong added.

He said exports to Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America showed a definite increase. However, he said, exporters were still suffering from a drop in the availability of shipping liners.