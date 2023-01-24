Thai vehicle exports in December highest in 45 months
Thailand exported 111,605 vehicles in December, the highest in 45 consecutive months, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.
Surapong Paisitpatnapong, FTI deputy chairman, said on Tuesday that the export of fully assembled units in December rose 10.17% from the same month in 2021.
During 2021, Thailand exported 1,000,256 completely built unit (CBU) vehicles, marking a 4.28% increase from the previous year, Surapong added.
He said exports to Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central and South America showed a definite increase. However, he said, exporters were still suffering from a drop in the availability of shipping liners.
He added that 158,606 vehicles were manufactured in December, up 2.75% from the same month in 2021.
Automakers were able to produce more vehicles because the supply of semiconductor parts has picked up.
In 2022, 1,883,515 vehicles were manufactured in Thailand, marking an increase of 11.73% year-on-year, Surapong added.
He said 82,799 vehicles were sold domestically in December, down 9.02% from the same month in 2021.
The FTI believes 1.95 million vehicles will be manufactured this year – 1.05 million for export and 900,000 for local consumption.