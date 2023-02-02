Minister forecasts 4% growth for Thai economy this year

He also said the government would drive growth by developing infrastructure, increasing access to digital technology, promoting new industries, and expanding trade.

He said the fact that demand for electric vehicles in Thailand exceeded 30,000 last year was a signal that the country accepts environmentally friendly technology.

Thailand’s reengagement with Saudi Arabia resulted in cooperation worth more than 100 billion baht, the minister said.

Saudi Arabia restored its relationship with Thailand this year after 32 years of frostiness following the so-called Blue Diamond Affair in 1989, which was sparked by the theft of jewels from a Saudi prince by a Thai worker.

The minister expects the value of investment in Thailand to hit 1 trillion baht this year, up from 700 billion baht last year.

"We would like to ask people to be confident," he said. The Thai economy will be better this year and the lingering effects of the pandemic will be gone within two years, he said.

