Thailand’s four major international airports being expanded to cope with return of foreign tourists

Traisulee said the four major airport expansion projects are:

● Suvarnabhumi International Airport Phase 2

Under the project, the construction of the Satellite Airport Terminal – 1 (SAT-1) has been completed and the Transport Ministry will start using the new terminal this year. The SAT-1 terminal will boost the airport’s capacity from 45 million passengers a year to 60 million a year.

Traisulee said the airport was also building its third runway, and the construction would be completed in 2024. After the third runway is completed, the airport will be able to receive 94 flights per hour from the current 68 flights per hour.

● Don Mueang International Airport Phase 3

The Cabinet on November 29 last year approved the Phase-3 development. Construction will start this year, and is due to be completed in 2029.

The Phase 3 project involves multiple constructions, including the third terminal, a runway, a new aircraft hangar and a warehouse building.

The airport will also build other basic facilities, including a new carpark building, a new office building, new roads, a new maintenance building, a garbage management zone, a new drainage system, and a fire station.

Traisulee said when the project is completed, the Don Mueang airport would be able to accommodate 40 million passengers a year, from the current 30 million.