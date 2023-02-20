Thailand's 'mini' FTA with Hainan pays off in big way

Jurin said China was still Thailand’s key export market, despite the global economic slowdown, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and inflation.

He said Thailand will sign mini FTAs with Shenzhen and Yunnan soon as part of its aim to boost exports to China by 1% this year.

The value of exports to Hainan last year came in at 18.2 billion baht, up 91.9% year on year. The most popular products exported were rubber, fruit, chemicals and ore.

Jurin said the mini FTA with Hainan was signed on August 20, 2021, which further strengthened the country’s ties with China.

He said Thailand currently has seven mini FTAs with key cities globally and expects negotiations on another six to be completed soon.

