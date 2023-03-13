Commerce body urges Thai authorities to keep an eye on US economy after bank closures

One of the two banks, Silvergate Capital (Silvergate), a central lender to the crypto industry, has disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate on Wednesday (March 8).

Meanwhile, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the largest bank by deposits in Silicon Valley, was closed on Friday (March 10) after facing a sudden bank run, precipitating a capital crisis.

The closure of Silvergate and SVB has triggered volatility in the global capital markets and raised concerns about the US economy.

The collapse of SVB is considered the second-largest bank failure in US history since Lehman Brothers was closed on September 15, 2008, during the subprime mortgage crisis.

The 2008 crisis was triggered by a large decline in US home prices after the collapse of a housing bubble, leading to mortgage delinquencies, foreclosures, and the devaluation of housing-related securities.