Jurin kicks off new round of Gen Z CEO training
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanwasit on Sunday kicked off a new round of training in a campaign that aims to turn members of Generation Z into their own CEOs.
Jurin chaired the ceremony for launching the “From Gen Z to be CEOs for 2023” campaign at Rajabhat Phuket University.
Before he took the stage to speak, university students took photos and selfies with him.
Jurin said there will be 13 training sessions this year and about 10,000 university students will be qualified to be called CEOs as a result of them.
The campaign is in its fourth year and by the end of this year it will have trained 46,500 students, he said.
It is supported by 100 universities and major companies send executives to help train participants, Jurin said.
The training takes three months.
The 500 students with the highest scores will receive awards and the top 100 will get internships with leading corporations, including True Corporation, Huawei, Bitkub, EXIM Bank, P&G, Brothers, DHL, SVOA and BOL.