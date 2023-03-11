Are you aware of Thailand’s latest Investment Incentive programs?

This BOI Announcement is now effective and applicable for all applications from 3 January 2023 onwards. This new strategy emphasizes on three key concepts (1) Innovation, technology, and creativity, (2) Competitiveness, and (3) Inclusiveness to stimulate investments in Thailand.

For example, for the first time, the BOI introduced a comprehensive set of special incentives to support business expansions by encouraging Long Standing Investors. These companies could receive additional Corporate Income Tax (“CIT”) exemption for up to 3 years or a 50% CIT reduction for up to 5 years (depending on the type of activity).

The BOI also introduced new promoted industry sectors, specifically sustainable activities which will be granted special incentives. The new promoted categories include the set up of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) battery swapping stations, manufacturing of hydrogen vehicles, novel food, etc. The BOI also aims to promote the utilization of renewable energy. New types of promoted activity include production of hydrogen and related businesses, i.e. green ammonia and power steam generation from hydrogen.

Investments in upstream industries which involve high technology and innovation, including Biotech, Nanotech, and advanced materials entailing technology transfer may be granted CIT exemption without the limitation on the amount of investment for a period of 10 to 13 years, depending on the activity of the proposed project.