Jurin makes case for closer trade, investment ties between Thailand and Japan

Jurin said discussions with Keidanren covered cooperation between the government and the private sectors of the two countries.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, he said the ministry has discussed a Japan-Thailand Economic Partnership Agreement, to facilitate trade and investment among the private sector of the two countries.

"On multilateral cooperation, Thailand and Japan are working on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for maximum benefits on trade and investment," he said.

Thailand has the Eastern Economic Corridor and other economic zones where Japanese firms can invest, Jurin said, adding that they can receive investment privileges from the Board of Investment.

He added that Keidanren has praised Thailand for its potential as Japan's supply chain.

"Keidanren will meet with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking on promoting cooperation between the private sector of the two countries," he added.

