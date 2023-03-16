Next Thai govt should focus on improving rice strains, competitiveness, not subsidies, say exporters

The association’s president, Charoen Laothamatas, said the new government after the upcoming general election should have policies that would not interfere with the rice market’s price mechanism.

Also, the policy should promote the development of new rice strains that meet consumer demands, which he described as a “big problem” for Thailand’s rice industry when compared to major competitors like Vietnam.

He said Thailand has lost a large portion of its share in the world market to Vietnam.

He said income guarantees for farmers should be a temporary policy to help them financially. “But what the new government has to think about is to develop new rice strains that meet market demands. And they should have high yields and be harvestable in a short time. The goal should be to improve Thailand’s competitiveness,” Charoen said.

He said that recent governments had mainly focused on rice price while adopting populist policies, which he viewed as unsustainable.