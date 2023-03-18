Thailand to sue Chinese factories producing fake jasmine rice

DFT director-general Ronnarong Phoolpipat said on Friday that the department received complaints from Thai rice exporters that these mills were adding artificial fragrance to imitate the signature aroma of Thai “hom mali” or jasmine rice.

This fake jasmine rice is being sold in China under fake Thai trademarks and labels saying the rice is imported from Thailand. This, Ronnarong said, was in violation of Chinese laws.

He added that DFT had alerted Beijing of the three factories, and they had been ordered shut. The authorities have also reportedly found that the factories violated several other laws related to food safety, product quality and advertising.

The three factories are:

• Anhui Huainan Shouxian Yongliang Rice Industry, which sells rice labelled “ราชาไทย” (Thai king) under the “Tai Zhi Wang” brand.

• Anhui Xiangwang Cereals, Oils and Food Technology Co Ltd sells locally grown rice under labels claiming the rice was produced in Thailand. The company’s rice processing permit expired in 2017.

• Huainan Chufeng Industry and Trade, selling fake jasmine rice under the brands “Tai Guo Xiang Mi” and “Tai Xiang Mi”, which translates to “Thai Jasmine Rice”.