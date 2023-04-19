First quarter new business registrations dominated by real estate, restaurants

Restaurants, real estate, and construction businesses saw an upswing in new registrations in the first quarter, pointing to Thailand’s steady economic recovery.

There were 26,182 new business registrations, an increase of 17% year on year, data from the Department of Business Development released by Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit showed.

Last month alone, there were more than 9,179 new business registrations with a combined capital investment of nearly 300 billion baht.

The data showed real estate as the top sector with 752 new business registrations, accounting for 8%, followed by construction with 699 registrations, accounting for 7%, and restaurant/hotel with 440 registrations, accounting for 5%.

Economic indicators such as the consumer confidence index and the business confidence index, along with the slowing inflation, have pointed to the steady recovery of the Thai economy.

It is estimated that the number of newly registered businesses in the first half of the year will be around 40,000-42,000 and about 72,000-77,000 for this year.