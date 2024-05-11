Lush and misty Doi Inthanon ready to welcome tourists

Trees in the national park, located in the northern city’s Chom Thong district, produced new lush leaves – signalling the start of the rainy season.

The Facebook page “Chom Thong District of Chiang Mai Province” on Saturday posted pictures of the Doi Inthanon National Park in the mist, with the caption: “Enjoy streams of mist and lush forests on Doi Inthanon’s peak that beckon the rainy season on the mountain.”

Tourists often avoid travelling in the rainy season. However, Doi Inthanon is popular among visitors all year around because of its cool weather on a high elevation of 2,565 metres above sea level.

Average temperatures range between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures of 19 to 24.

The PM2.5 dust level was measured at 18 on Doi Inthanon on Saturday.

Known as “the roof of Thailand”, Doi Inthanon is part of the Himalayan mountain range with elevations ranging from 800 metres to 2,565 metres.

The Doi Inthanon National Park, which covers an area of 482 square kilometres, is also popular among tourists for its waterfalls, trails, remote villages, birdwatching, and viewpoints for watching sunrise and sunset, in addition to the cold weather all year round. The park’s main entrance is about 70 kilometres south of Chiang Mai’s city centre.



