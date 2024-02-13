Thailand’s tallest mountain veiled in white to mark month of love
Thailand witnessed its 18th hoarfrost of the cold season on Tuesday as the temperature on its highest mountain, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai province, dropped to 6 degrees Centigrade.
The spectacular annual display, which occurs on and off between the months of November and February, turned the mountainside a glittering white as frost cloaked grasses and vegetation.
A cold respite from tropical heat in the lowlands, the chilly spectacle is expected to attract an influx of visitors, including Thai and foreign couples seeking a romantic backdrop for Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.
Doi Inthanon National Park is marking the occasion with “Inthanon in Love", a campaign inviting people to post photos and stories of their visits on Facebook until February 28, along with hashtags like #InthanonInLove #InthanonInlove #อินทนนท์อินเลิฟ #InthanonInlove #เเม่ยะอินเลิฟ #กิ่วแม่ปานอินเลิฟ
Fourteen lucky posters will win national park passports in a prize draw broadcast live on Facebook on February 29.
Cold weather is expected to last until Sunday in the North. Thundershowers and strong winds are forecast for some northern areas on Saturday and Sunday.
The Northern Meteorological Centre advised people to take care of their health amid temperature changes and beware of dangers from thundershowers and strong winds.