Frost, cold weather, blossoms draw tourists to Chiang Mai

On Friday alone, 15,345 visitors – 13,499 Thais and 1,846 foreigners – braved the freezing weather to experience a field of frozen dew on the mountain peak in the morning.

Doi Inthanon is located 2,565 metres above sea level in Chiang Mai province’s Chom Thong district.

Hoarfrost, known locally as “moei khab”, often forms on low plants near the ground in Thailand’s mountainous areas in the North and Northeast during the cold season between November and February. In addition to Doi Inthanon, frozen dew was also found in Doi Chiang Dao, Doi Angkhang, Doi Phahompok, Phu Rua, and Phu Luang.

The large number of tourists heading for Doi Inthanon caused traffic congestion on the road leading to the peak, which is located in the Doi Inthanon National Park.

Long queues were formed at popular scenic spots of Doi Inthanon, such as Kew Mae Pan Viewpoint, where tourists gathered in warm clothes, gloves and headgear to get their photos taken.

Most of the tourists came to enjoy the cold weather during the long New Year holiday break, and many of them spent their night there, according to Kriangkrai Chaipiset, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park.

He said tourists were advised to drive carefully along the winding mountainous road, adding that many road accidents in the area were caused by malfunctioning brakes. According to the park chief, most of the accidents involved motorcycles with automatic transmission, which he said were not good for this type of road.