Bangkok selected to host the IMF-World Bank joint meeting in 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have chosen Bangkok as the site for their annual joint meeting in 2026, Minister of Finance Arkhom Tempittayapaisith said on Wenesday.

Thailand will also host the annual meetings of the boards of governors of the World Bank Group and the IMF in 2026, Arkhom said.

The joint meeting is expected to draw about 12,000 people from around the globe.

The annual meeting is attended by finance ministers from the World Bank’s 189 member countries and central bank governors of the IMF’s 190 member countries. Executives from international financial institutions and organisations, both public and private, also attend the meeting.