Thailand’s unemployment rate drops below 1% for first time in 4 years

Trisulee Trisaranakul, a deputy government spokesperson, on Sunday cited the National Statistical Office (NSO)’s report showing that the rate of unemployment at the end of February stood at 0.9%, compared to 1% at the end of last year.

She said this is the first time in almost four years that NSO’s survey has seen the unemployment rate drop to below 1%. The last time was in October 2019, when Thailand was enjoying normal growth and a strong tourism sector before it was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

The NSO report shows that 40.49 million of the 58.81 million Thais above the age of 15 have entered the workforce. The remaining 18.32 million that are not in the workforce include students, housewives and the disabled.