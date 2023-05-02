Fuel tariff adjustment should reduce food production costs, TCC says

He said last year’s electricity costs were responsible for 5-10% of manufacturing costs of the food industry, but this year the number has jumped to 7.5-15%, prompting some operators to find ways to reduce their power bills, including installing solar rooftops and turning off unnecessary appliances.

Wisit also pointed out that the average electricity cost in 2021 was 3.6 baht per unit, and this increased to 4.69 baht per unit in 2022. In the first four months of this year, power bills further jumped to 5.33 baht per unit.

The TCC vice president however believed that the situation would improve after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) agreed last month to reduce the electricity cost to 4.7 baht per unit as part of the May adjustment of the fuel tariff (Ft).

ERC reviews the Ft every 4 months, in January, May, and September.

Wisit added that food exporters have not increased their prices so far this year despite increasing costs, as exporters had already hiked their prices last year to cover increased freight fees.

The hike resulted in Thai foods being more expensive than those of its competitors, and any further price increase would drive customers to find cheaper alternatives, especially from China, he added.