Thailand seeks to lead Asean intellectual property network in bid to protect Thai products
Thailand has shown interest in leading the Asean Network of Intellectual Property Enforcement Experts (ANIEE) to help tackle intellectual property infringement in the region.
The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) said on Tuesday that Thailand overseeing ANIEE will encourage Asean members to prevent the infringement of intellectual property rights.
Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan, DIP director-general, explained that by chairing the network, Thailand can also ensure that Thai products are protected, new trade opportunities are created and fairness is maintained.
Thailand and its trade partners need a deterrence mechanism that stops intellectual property infringement and meets standards to drive the economy, he said.
"So far, Thailand has been among the best when it comes to deterring intellectual property infringement in Asean," he said, adding that this should boost confidence among businesses, investors and the public in the Asean region.
He said DIP will promote cooperation in tackling intellectual property infringement in Asean over the next two years and will seek cooperation in things like e-commerce platforms, preparing guidelines and boosting operational efficiency for related agencies.
This will help boost Asean’s image when it comes to dealing with protecting intellectual property rights, and will also boost the competitiveness of Thai products sustainably.