Thailand seeks to lead Asean intellectual property network in bid to protect Thai products

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) said on Tuesday that Thailand overseeing ANIEE will encourage Asean members to prevent the infringement of intellectual property rights.

Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan, DIP director-general, explained that by chairing the network, Thailand can also ensure that Thai products are protected, new trade opportunities are created and fairness is maintained.

Thailand and its trade partners need a deterrence mechanism that stops intellectual property infringement and meets standards to drive the economy, he said.