Business school develops ‘LIFE’ marketing strategy to tap sustainability trend

Mahidol University's College of Management (CMMU) offered the strategy in its report titled "What If Marketing", published on Friday.

The report surveyed 1,130 consumers aged between 18 and 77 and found three factors were driving the trend for sustainability:

– Demand for healthy food: Consumers are turning to healthy food for long-term benefits and to protect themselves from disease.

– Concerns of mental health: Consumers are seeking more balance in their lives to handle stress.

– Concern for the environment: Some 69.9% of respondents said they were aware of environmental issues, 62.6% said they wanted to tackle environmental issues in the long term, and 61.2% said they wanted to improve their quality of life.