Most Thais are celebrating festivals at home instead of dining out, research shows

During festive and special occasions, nearly half of Thais cook at home (47%) rather than dining out (31%), the report said. (Most of the rest have food delivered to their homes or buy pre-cooked meals.)

“While Thais see Covid-19 as less of a threat today, they continue to be challenged by the economic crisis, driving more to celebrate holiday occasions at home,” said Wilasinee Siriboonpipattana, Mintel Reports Thailand's senior lifestyle research analyst.

Some brands are identifying opportunities to tap into this trend by, for example, launching special offers to provide consumers with a more convenient way to celebrate without overspending.

The research also indicated that Thais are paying greater attention to pricing, as 45% of those surveyed said they wait for discounts before making purchases.