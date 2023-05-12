Most Thais are celebrating festivals at home instead of dining out, research shows
Seven out of 10 Thais celebrate festivals at home due to the high cost of living, according to a report released by the Thai office of global market research firm Mintel on Friday.
Celebrating festivals with family and friends remains a fundamental part of Thai culture, with 82% of the 1,500 Thais surveyed by the company in December “agreeing that getting together with others to celebrate is a cornerstone of festivities”, according to the report.
However, with inflation rising, 46% of Thai consumers have already cut back on dining out in the last three months through December 2022, the report said.
During festive and special occasions, nearly half of Thais cook at home (47%) rather than dining out (31%), the report said. (Most of the rest have food delivered to their homes or buy pre-cooked meals.)
“While Thais see Covid-19 as less of a threat today, they continue to be challenged by the economic crisis, driving more to celebrate holiday occasions at home,” said Wilasinee Siriboonpipattana, Mintel Reports Thailand's senior lifestyle research analyst.
Some brands are identifying opportunities to tap into this trend by, for example, launching special offers to provide consumers with a more convenient way to celebrate without overspending.
The research also indicated that Thais are paying greater attention to pricing, as 45% of those surveyed said they wait for discounts before making purchases.
Wilasinee advised brand operators to update their marketing strategies to match new patterns in consumer behaviour, such as launching campaigns that enable consumers to celebrate festivals at lower prices.
Also, entrepreneurs should launch festival campaigns that incorporate nostalgia as 82% of those surveyed said festivals remind them of their youth, the report says.
Wilasinee added that entrepreneurs should promote healthy foods during festivals as 51% of Thai consumers say they put a lot of thought into the health benefits of the food they eat.