Thailand's economy poised to expand 3.7% this year, as Q1 sees 2.7% growth

If economic conditions remain stable without a recession, a 3.7% GDP growth for this year is possible, the secretary-general of state agency National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), Danucha Pichayanan, said on Monday.

Several sectors saw expansion: private consumption rose by 5.4% compared to the previous quarter, while overall investment grew by 3.1%, driven by increased public sector investment of 4.7%. However, export of goods contracted by 6.4%.

The NESDC has maintained its economic projection for this year at 2.7% to 3.7%, which is consistent with previous forecasts.

The global economic growth has been revised to 2.7% from 2.6% previously.

GDP growth in the first quarter expanded by 2.7%, and when seasonally adjusted, the figure is 1.9% compared to the previous quarter's 1.1% contraction, he said. Therefore, concerns of a technical recession are unwarranted, and the future outlook for Thailand's economy remains positive, Danucha added.

The NESDC secretary-general emphasised the importance of continuous spending in line with the government's objectives, along with accelerating investments in state enterprises. Additionally, efforts should be made to maintain a positive economic climate after the general election to instil confidence in both the domestic and foreign investors.

t is necessary to expedite the promotion of Thai exports to markets with significant growth potential, focus on border trade and attract tourists to achieve the desired targets.