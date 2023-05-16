Keeping promise to cut electricity bills could be tough for new govt

Sakarin Tangkavachirano, chief power business development officer of Ratch Group, said Move Forward should look into the details in each contract on what it can and cannot do.

He said delaying investment in ongoing contracts could pose risks to Thailand's energy security.

For instance, a delay in the investment of a power plant could trigger volatility in electricity cost and production capacity, he explained, adding that a crisis like Covid-19 could affect electricity usage expectation.

Scrapping contracts immediately could be hard, he said, adding that many countries have faced difficulties on this issue.

He said Move Forward's policy to promote the use of solar power would be difficult as it is dependent on sunlight.