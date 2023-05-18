Projected slowdown in global economic growth could hurt Thai exports

Thai export growth could therefore negative this year, making it imperative that the new government seeks new export markets and pursues trade negotiations to support Thai exports.

Danucha Pichayanan the Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDB) said the global economic outlook for this year is expected to slow from last year’s 3.4%, as the world's major economies continue to face various pressures including a slowdown in domestic consumption. Inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes are also contributing to this slowdown along with uncertain geopolitical pressures affecting export volumes and global trade.

The NESDB expects global trade to grow by only 2.1% for this year, down from 5.1% last year, and anticipates that Thai exports will contract by about 1% this year (based on the value of exports denominated in U.S. dollars) compared to 4.2% last year.

Most of Thailand's large trading partners are likely to see slowdowns, or are in the post Covid-19 recovery phase, including the United States, which expects its economy to grow by just 0.9%, down from 2.1% last year.

Eurozone countries expect their economies to expand by only 0.5% this year versus 3.5% growth last year. As for China, economic growth of 4.9% is expected, which is an improvement over last year when the country remained under strict Covid-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, the Japanese economy is expected to expand by 1.5% this year, up slightly from 1% last year.