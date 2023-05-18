Bangkok innovation district spawns 30 startups to power medical hub ambition

Yothi Medical Innovation District (YMID) has attracted total investment of over 11 billion baht in medical science, technology and innovation through 163 projects in the past five years, the NIA said.

YMID comprises 36 medical laboratories, 27 research and technology centres, and two start-up centres for medical businesses on Yothi Road in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district.

“YMID has never stopped expanding to serve more patients and create more innovations,” said NIA director Dr Pun-Arj Chairatana.

He added that since the YMID was established, Covid-19 had transformed the medical industry into an engine of economic growth around the world.

“Demand for medical and healthcare services has changed since the Covid-19 global pandemic,” he explained.

“Medical and health innovations have progressed exponentially and become a key industry targeted by several countries to push their society and economy forward.”

Pun-Arj also identified the four resources that Thailand must develop to become an Asian medical hub. They are medical service centres, health promotion centres, drugs and healthcare centres, and academic and research centres. YMID covers all four in its cluster of hospitals and research facilities including the Medical Innovations Development (MIND) Centre in the heart of Bangkok.

“For five years, NIA has promoted YMID as a platform for study, research, and experimentation for Thailand medical innovations,” he said.

“We coordinate with the public and private sectors, startup companies, innovators, and investors to efficiently work together to achieve our goals.”