Thailand’s LNG imports surge as economy bounces back

Noppadol Pinsupa, PTT’s director for corporate governance and sustainability, said on Saturday that PTT’s LNG imports will be 2 million tonnes higher than the amount imported last year. He reckons it will take at least 100 ships to deliver the 6 million tonnes.

PTT has already ordered 4 million tonnes of LNG at less than US$20 per million BTU (British thermal unit), which was 50% cheaper than last year, Noppadol said.

He added that the purchase complies with the Energy Regulatory Commission’s regulations, and the drop in LNG spot prices will likely bring down the cost of electricity.

Noppadol also rejected the likelihood of LNG prices climbing like they did last year, saying he expects the price to range between $15 and $16 per million BTU as the US is producing more gas while the European Union is reserving more.