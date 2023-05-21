Property developers call for a gradual increase in the minimum wage

Worawut Kanchanakul, president of residential developer W House, said the new government should increase the minimum wage gradually, so entrepreneurs will be able to cope with rising construction costs.

The new government should tackle cost of living issues first, he added.

Worawut said he wants to see the government formed smoothly to gain the confidence of domestic and foreign investors.

He expects the new government to be formed by August, but if it takes longer it could have a damaging impact on business and government spending, he said.

"If the new government arrives sooner, many problems could be resolved quickly," he said.