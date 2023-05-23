Cold chain logistics enjoy healthy growth: EIC

The centre said that cold chain logistics had seen the first significant jump in 2018, when its share of the logistics markets increased to 5% from 2% the previous year.

The jump was due to increased demand for preserving product quality and reducing waste from spoilage among transporters of meats, fruits and vegetables, seafood, instant foods, beverages and dairy products, it added.

Other factors that have supported growth include the rapid expansion of fruit exports to China and the resumption of seafood exports following the lifting by the EU of Thailand’s yellow card status for illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in early 2019.

Based on data from the Department of Internal Trade, Thailand’s cold chain logistics industry comprises two main segments: cold logistics and cold warehouse services.

The EIC said cold logistics services have an average growth profit margin of 24% but are at risk of a downward trend due to fluctuation in fuel prices, which are responsible for up to 40% of operational costs.

The cold warehouse services, meanwhile, enjoy an average growth profit margin of up to 40% which is expected to increase due to the rising demand for services, and a hike in rental fees at around 5% annually. The main operational cost, namely the price of electricity, also fluctuates very little compared to fuel prices.