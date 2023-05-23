In worrying trend, household debt passes 15 trillion baht: NESDC

Household debt increased by 3.5% to 15.09 trillion baht in the fourth quarter of 2022, rising from 14.91 billion baht recorded in the previous quarter, a 4% expansion, the agency said on Monday.

The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 86.9%, marginally lower than in Q3 2022, which was recorded at 88.1%. The agency attributed this drop to the expansion of GDP.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said the household debt is growing, albeit at a slower rate than the previous quarter, due to the continued rise in bad debts, which has left several good debtors unable to repay their loans.

“Household debt is still a ‘ticking time bomb’, an issue of concern that the new government must keep an eye on,” he said. “Past governments have deployed several measures to tackle the issue but the debt is still growing.”

Danucha added that the new government must continue to implement such measures as debt restructuring and promoting responsible spending among the public.

“Financial institutes must also reduce campaigns that stimulate spending via credit cards or similar services, which can affect people’s financial discipline and consequentially cause them to incur more debts,” he added.