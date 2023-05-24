Government revenues are shooting up: Fiscal Policy Office

Its director-general, Pornchai Thiraveja, said 1.377 trillion baht in revenue was collected by the government during the period, and that this represented a 7.4% rise over the same period in fiscal year 2022.

The Revenue Department collected 1.07 trillion baht, 11.1% above target, driven by higher corporate tax revenue, Pornchai said.

The Customs Department collected 76.917 billion, 24.9% above target, after receipt of excise taxes following rulings in smuggling cases.