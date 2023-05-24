Government revenues are shooting up: Fiscal Policy Office
Government revenue collection exceeded its target by 8.9% in first seven months of this fiscal year, which began last October, the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office said on Wednesday.
Its director-general, Pornchai Thiraveja, said 1.377 trillion baht in revenue was collected by the government during the period, and that this represented a 7.4% rise over the same period in fiscal year 2022.
The Revenue Department collected 1.07 trillion baht, 11.1% above target, driven by higher corporate tax revenue, Pornchai said.
The Customs Department collected 76.917 billion, 24.9% above target, after receipt of excise taxes following rulings in smuggling cases.
The Excise Department collected 276.901 billion baht in revenue, 16.3% below the target, due to the reduction of the diesel excise tax.
State firms also remitted income of 104.935 billion baht, 10% above target.
Other agencies collected 137.861 billion baht, 66.8% above target, from their revolving funds and concession fees from mobile phone operators and the auction of licences for FM radio frequencies¸ Pornchai said.