Thai durian exporters face threat from Vietnam, the Philippines in China

The warning was made by the director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit.

Phusit said a report from the trade promotion office in Nanning, China, showed that wholesale prices of durians in China dropped early this month.

The price of durians in China dropped at the beginning of May mainly due to a surge in supply of the fruit after Chinese wholesalers increased imports from Vietnam and the Philippines, the report said.