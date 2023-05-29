Asia’s largest F&B expo smashes expectations with THB120 billion in trade

A total of 3,034 exhibitors – 1,109 Thai and 1,925 international – presented their products and services at 5,859 booths at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi from May 23-27.

The five-day fair welcomed 131,039 visitors from 140 countries, a 58% jump from last year.

Of the 78,764 businesspeople who traded at the fair, 16,429 were foreigners – surging 150% from last 2022’s Covid-disrupted event.

Trade deals were recorded at around 120 billion baht, up 81.3% from last year, said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Of them, 1.1 billion baht-worth of deals were clinched immediately, while 118.6 billion baht in deals will be concluded within a year.

“The fair was an overwhelming success as volume of trade deals far exceeded the ministry’s target of 70 billion baht,” said Jurin.

The highest trade volume was seen in foods. Next came fruits and vegetables, food technology, tea and coffee, and services related to food industry know-how.

Trade deal volume was led by China, followed by Thailand, the United States, Malaysia, and Japan.