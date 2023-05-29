Asia’s largest F&B expo smashes expectations with THB120 billion in trade
Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023, Asia's largest food and beverage trade show, surged past its 70-billion-baht target to record a whopping 120 billion baht in deals, according to the Commerce Ministry.
A total of 3,034 exhibitors – 1,109 Thai and 1,925 international – presented their products and services at 5,859 booths at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi from May 23-27.
The five-day fair welcomed 131,039 visitors from 140 countries, a 58% jump from last year.
Of the 78,764 businesspeople who traded at the fair, 16,429 were foreigners – surging 150% from last 2022’s Covid-disrupted event.
Trade deals were recorded at around 120 billion baht, up 81.3% from last year, said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.
Of them, 1.1 billion baht-worth of deals were clinched immediately, while 118.6 billion baht in deals will be concluded within a year.
“The fair was an overwhelming success as volume of trade deals far exceeded the ministry’s target of 70 billion baht,” said Jurin.
The highest trade volume was seen in foods. Next came fruits and vegetables, food technology, tea and coffee, and services related to food industry know-how.
Trade deal volume was led by China, followed by Thailand, the United States, Malaysia, and Japan.
Jurin said the fair would help this year’s Thai food exports surpass 1.5 trillion baht, 10% higher than the 1.36 trillion baht recorded last year.
“The Commerce Ministry aims to make Thailand a global hub for food security by promoting food manufacturing and export, opening more Thai restaurants overseas with the Thai Select certificate, and using foods as soft power to drive the country’s economy,” he said.
Future food was a big trend at Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023, said Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) deputy director-general Arada Feungthong. Over 1,300 Thai and foreign businesses presented booths featuring future food under four categories: Function, Novel, Organic, and Medical foods.
She added that foreign business operators had also expressed strong interest in innovations that turn food waste into profits for sustainable manufacturing. Among these innovations is green products that the Commerce Ministry is promoting under the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy model.
Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2023 was co-hosted by the DITP, Thai Chamber of Commerce, and Koelnmesse.