World Bank report harps on need for Thai govt to raise more revenue

The report, “Thailand Public Revenue and Spending Assessment - Promoting an Inclusive and Sustainable Future”, outlines the reforms required to alleviate rising fiscal pressure.

The report looks into the challenges associated with an ageing population, which would mean higher outlays on public pensions and healthcare, while limiting economic growth.

Fabrizio Zarcone, World Bank country manager for Thailand, said at the launch of the report that by improving the efficiency of public spending, increasing revenue, and implementing policies to support the most vulnerable and respond to climate-related challenges, Thailand could achieve a more equitable and resilient economy.

He pointed out that the new government would face numerous challenges. However, he believed that the country's new leader could find strategic solutions, and the World Bank was ready to assist Thailand undertake fiscal reforms to achieve those goals.

Increased public spending

The report highlights the need for increased public spending on social protection, education, and climate adaptation.

Thailand's “Old Age Allowance”, as well as other social assistance payments, are low by global standards. Pre-primary and secondary education spending per student lags behind international benchmarks.

Increased investment in these areas has the potential to increase equity and human capital, the World Bank report noted.

Ronald Mustase, World Bank practice leader for human development, added that human capital investment has been shown to be more efficient and equitable in fostering long-term growth.