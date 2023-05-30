Thai export decline in April makes it 7th consecutive month of contraction

Kirati said the value of agricultural and agro-industrial products exports rose by 8.2%, rising for the third month in a row. Major product exports in this group included fresh fruits, frozen and dried fruits, rice, drinks, frozen chicken, and canned vegetables.

The agricultural products with decreased export values included tapioca, rubber, canned and processed sea foods and animal feeds.

He said exports to key markets mostly contracted. For example, the value of exports to the US in April fell by 9.6%, by 8.1% to Japan, by 17.7% to Asean and by 8.2% to the European Union. Meanwhile, the value of exports to China expanded by 23%.

Kirati said that exports are expected to continue to contract next month as trading partner countries still have stocks of goods.

The permanent secretary said exports were expected to rebound in the second half of this year.

He attributed the export contraction to the global economic slowdown and high inflation in many countries.

Thailand has suffered export contraction since October last year — -4.4% in October, -6% in November, -14.6% in December, -4.5% in January, -4.7% in February, and -4.2% in March.