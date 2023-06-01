Move Forward's tax policies could affect Thailand's financial status: ex-Energy Minister

He made the remark after the Move Forward deputy leader and head of its economic team, Sirikanya Tansakun, unveiled the party's policies on wealth tax, capital gains tax and the corporate tax hike.

Pichai, who is also deputy chairman of Pheu Thai Party's strategic and political committee, said it is a good idea to collect more tax as Thailand's taxation is low compared to gross domestic product.

However, given the current conditions in the country, Move Forward must look at the appropriate timing for raising taxes.

On capital gains tax, he warned that such a policy was already causing uncertainty among investors as the Thai capital market was not sufficiently well developed.

He added that capital gains tax is mostly applied in developed nations and that its application here could damage the country’s financial status by triggering an outflow of funds, especially to the US, although for now, investors preferred to benefit from the higher returns offered by Thailand.