Batteries underpowered: Urgent need for EV charging stations stressed
With purchases of electrical vehicles on the rise, the insufficient number of EV charging stations across the country is becoming increasingly challenging for drivers.
In an attempt to remedy the situation, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that it is planning to collaborate with all car manufacturers to integrate and expand the charging station network.
Prasertsak Cherngchawano, Deputy Governor of Strategic Planning for Electricity Generation of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), noted that many countries are increasingly adopting electric vehicles (EVs) in their move towards cleaner energy. As evidenced by the continuously rising sales of electric vehicles in the country, Thailand also continues to make progress in this sector and all indicators point to further growth in the future.
However, Thailand still faces the issue of a limited number of EV charging stations, including a lack of installations at private residences, unlike many other countries where homes have abundant and convenient EV charging facilities. Moreover, charging EVs during nighttime can significantly reduce energy costs, making it more economical.
n a move towards better coverage and integration, five businesses are now working to link EV charging station networks to provide convenience for EV users in accessing charging stations across different brands.
It is anticipated that all participating businesses will be integrated into a unified platform, allowing them to work together. For instance, they can utilize a shared payment system within the platform. An example of this is the banking model where customers can withdraw and transfer money through ATMs of different banks.
Prasertsak also mentioned that EGAT is preparing to elevate the management of energy consumption in the public sector to achieve maximum efficiency and reduce carbon emissions through the introduction of Label No5. This label, which will be launched in September, will display the carbon dioxide reduction value of electrical appliances.
In addition, there is continuous progress in expanding green areas through a reforestation project, which involves various types of forests, including watershed forests, community forests, and mangrove forests. In 2022, the reforestation efforts successfully added over 103,000 rai of forested areas. The target for reforestation in 2023 is set at 100,000 rai, with the ultimate goal of reaching 1 million rai of reforested land by 2031.