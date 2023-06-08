Batteries underpowered: Urgent need for EV charging stations stressed

In an attempt to remedy the situation, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that it is planning to collaborate with all car manufacturers to integrate and expand the charging station network.

Prasertsak Cherngchawano, Deputy Governor of Strategic Planning for Electricity Generation of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), noted that many countries are increasingly adopting electric vehicles (EVs) in their move towards cleaner energy. As evidenced by the continuously rising sales of electric vehicles in the country, Thailand also continues to make progress in this sector and all indicators point to further growth in the future.

However, Thailand still faces the issue of a limited number of EV charging stations, including a lack of installations at private residences, unlike many other countries where homes have abundant and convenient EV charging facilities. Moreover, charging EVs during nighttime can significantly reduce energy costs, making it more economical.